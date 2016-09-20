Langley Stampeders blank Westside Warriors

Langley Stampeders Kai Sommerville pulled down the Westside Rebels quarterback during Sunday’s midget football match-up at McLeod Stadium.

The Langley Stampeders flexed their muscles on both sides of the ball during their midget 12-man football match-up Sunday afternoon at McLeod Stadium.

The Stamps took a commanding 35-0 lead into halftime, invoking the mercy rule, and went on to cruise to a 49-0 win over the Westside Warriors.

The hosts took control from their first set of downs, opening the scoring with a 72 yard, eight play march capped off with a three-yard touchdown run by Azuka Okoli.

After forcing the Warriors to kick on third and long, the Stamps took the ball from their own 42 yard line and scored the second touchdown of the day, with Tyan Ackah-Sanzah crashing in from the Westside seven.

The Warriors started a drive from their 33 yard line, but were thwarted with Nathan Murray intercepting an errant pass and making a thrilling 60 yard run into the Warriors end zone.

The first quarter ended with the home team ahead 21-0.

Westside started a short march, but the Stamps’ defence came up big again forcing a third down kick.

The Stamps got the ball back on the 15 yard line and moved down the field in eight plays, culminating with quarterback Devante Wilson turning a broken play into a 26 yard touchdown run.

As the clock wound down in the first half, Langley put together plays for 54 and 48 yards capped by a second touchdown by Ackah-Sanzah, making the score 35-0 for the Stamps.

There is a mercy rule in BCCFA that if a team has a 30 point lead the second half of the game will be played as running time in lieu of stop time.

On the third play of the third quarter, Nick Lakatos recovered a stray Warrior ball and romped into the end zone from the 39 yard marker, making the score 42-0.

The quarter ended with Ty Mennie scoring on a nine yard play.

There was no scoring in the fourth stanza.

The Stamps have started the year off on a winning note, with three wins in a row.

They are in action Friday at 7:30 p.m. at McLeod Stadium against the North Surrey Bears, in a match-up pitting two of the top teams in the BCCFA Midget Division.

This game will be a by donation fundraiser in aid of the Childhood Cancer Month.

Langley Minor Football has had several young children who have fought this disease over the years. This event is to honour their courage in facing cancer at such young ages.