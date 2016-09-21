North Langley junior bantam Bears topple Giants to improve to 3-0

North Langley Kodiaks ball carrier Max Joseph shrugged off a Victoria Spartans tackler Saturday at McLeod Stadium.

The North Langley Bears junior bantam football team kept its perfect record intact after posting a 41-8 victory over the Chilliwack Giants Red in soggy conditions Saturday at McLeod Stadium.

The win improved the Bears’ record to 3-0.

Turnovers made a big difference in the game: eight of 11 went to the Bears, leading to four touchdowns.

Conner Bernardin set the tone early by recovering a mishandled snap on the Giants’ third offensive play.

Three plays later Kaleb Reemeyer went seven yards up the middle yards for his first of four majors.

On the ensuing kickoff, Callum Middleton recovered another Chilliwack fumble.

In the second quarter a huge hit from Austin Pattenden forced a fumble that Brandon Folkerts gathered in for the Bears.

And near the end of half Seth Mangroo came away with the ball after the Giants ran up the middle.

In the second half, Michael Morgenrood recovered two fumbles, Dallas Pattenden gathered one fumble, and Reemeyer picked off a pass.

The Bears’ ground attack was potent, led by Reemeyer and Dallas Pattenden who rushed for a combined 220 yards.

In the second quarter Reemeyer scored from 21 yards out thanks to a key block by Grayson Gehrer, while Pattenden outraced the defence on a 55-yard touchdown run midway through the third stanza. Late in the game Elliott Lee added another major on a seven-yard run.

The Bears had a strong passing game as well with Jaxon Stebbings making seven completions for 94 yards. A quick dump pass to Mathieu Gale was good for 20 yards up the sideline, while Stebbings connected with Reemeyer to score from the Chilliwack 41.

– Andy Faust

Midget Kodiaks

The Kodiaks dominated the Victoria Spartans on Saturday, cruising to a 38-7 victory.

The defence was led by Thomas Janke, Isaiah Okoli, Timothy Janke.

Offensively, quarterback Nicholas Nica along with Darian Pritchard, Max Joseph and Charlie May led the way.

May also booted four converts and a field goal.

In the first quarter, Daniel Evanow was brought down by the Spartans on their 20 yard line after an impressive catch for major yardage, which, unfortunately for the Kodiaks, resulted in a turnover after the ball was jarred loose.

A Thomas Janke touchdown put the Kodiaks up 7-0.

After that, Mason Block intercepted the ball and the Kodiaks had possession on the 50 yard line but were unable to capitalize.

In the second quarter, facing second and 15, Nica connected with Pritchard for a touchdown.

Later, once again looking at second and long, Nica passed the ball to Drey Blair, who took it more than 50 yards for another major score.

In the third quarter, Joseph field a punt at about the Kodiak’s 15 yard line and took it all the way back for the touchdown.

The Spartans then got on the board as a result of an interception return.

In the fourth quarter, an interception by Nick Lacroix led to a touchdown by Luke Chalk to cap the game’s scoring.

Atom Bears

The Bears continue to impress, beating Chilliwack Red 40-0 at McLeod Stadium on Saturday.

The home team came out blazing in the first half.

Chilliwack could not get anything going against the overpowering defence of the Bears led by some big tackles in the back field from Jesse Davison and Dain Onyanabo.

The offence started quick with a nice running touchdown by Jackson Brhelle.

Later in the first half Lucas Kinch led by key blocks from Gideon Bodill and Connor McGuinness broke free for a 39 yard touchdown run.

The Bears finished the first half on a sack from Dain Onyanabo assisted by a big push at the line from Markus McLeod as North Langley took a 28-0 lead into the halftime break.

The rain was falling hard for the start of the second half, but that didn’t slow down the Bears.

Chilliwack’s offence couldn’t find an answer for the strong defense, with Davison was making his way into the back field to stop Chilliwack for a loss of yards.

Grayson Pinchin jumped on a fumble to bring Chilliwack’s first drive to a halt.

Langley offence added a few more scores in the second, as centre Aedan Ennis had a strong game snapping the ball.

Peewee Bears

The Bears continued their hot start, posting a 40-0 win over the visiting Chilliwack Red.

This marked the Bears third consecutive shutout victory to open the season.

The defense yet again held their opponents to minimal yards gained.

Kayden Bell had a fumble recovery and many hugs stops for the Bears.

Daniel Lambert and Troy Edwards also frustrated the Giants offence, giving them no time or space to move.

A balanced attack saw five Bears scoring on the day.

Marco Kee opened the scoring on a long run during the Bears’ first drive. Three other North Langley players found the end zone during the first half with big blocks from the offensive of Alyson Courtney, Taylor Bear, Ian McRitchie, Noah Look, and Tydus Schroeder.

Owen Sieben, Rylan Middleton, and Evan Hoy all reached the end zone, sending the Bears to half time with a commanding 34-0 lead.

With the game in hand, Cameron Neal made a great effort, breaking many tackles to put six more on the board.

The Bears are back on the road next weekend, taking on rivals Abbotsford.