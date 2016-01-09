  • Connect with Us

John Lintz acquisition builds up Langley-based Stealth’s back end

The Langley-based Vancouver Stealth play in the National Lacrosse League. - Special to the Langley Advance
  • by  Troy Landreville - Langley Advance
  •  posted Sep 20, 2016 at 12:00 PM

The Vancouver Stealth have acquired one of the top defenders in the National Lacrosse League, after picking up John Lintz from the Saskatchewan Rush in exchange for a second round pick in 2018.

“John is one of the top defenders in the NLL. The Stealth defence has improved greatly today,” Stealth head coach Jamie Batley said. “John will fit into the Stealth’s defensive system with his size, speed and strength.”

The Alberta native will be heading into his ninth National Lacrosse League (NLL) season after spending the majority of his career in Saskatchewan, where he appeared in 99 regular season and playoff games scoring three goals and 17 assists for 20 points.

“I am excited about going to Vancouver, I know some of those players and the system and I am looking forward to contributing the way I know I can and improve both myself and the team,” said Lintz. “I played Senior A inside the Langley Events Centre and love the atmosphere. Vancouver is a lacrosse hotbed with knowledgeable fans and it is a crowd that will be excited when we translate hard work into wins. I certainly am looking forward to the challenge.”

The 6’3 defencemen joins a talented backend including Captain Curtis Hodgson, Ian Hawksbee and Matt Beers.

The 2017 Vancouver Stealth season will kick off on the road in Calgary on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. The Home Opener will take place Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017 inside the Langley Events Centre.

