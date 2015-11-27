Langley Rivermen hand Chilliwack Chiefs first loss of campaign

The Langley Rivermen play in the B.C. Hockey League, and play their home games at the George Preston Recreation Centre.

Take that, Chilliwack Chiefs.

The Langley Rivermen avenged a season-opening, 6-3 loss to the Chiefs on Sept. 9 by beating their B.C. Hockey League, Mainland Division rivals 4-1 last Saturday at Chilliwack’s Prospera Centre.

This was the Chiefs’ first loss of the season after a 2-0 start to their B.C. Hockey League campaign.

The Rivermen, meanwhile, have won two in a row since their loss to the Chiefs.

Forward Ryan Barrow and defenceman Francis Boie led the Rivermen’s offence with a two goals each.

Blueliner Cameron Ginnetti also had a two-point game with a pair of helpers.

The Chiefs led 1-0 after the first period and the Rivermen tied the score at a goal apiece with the lone marker of the middle frame.

Barrow’s second of the night, scored on a power play at the 1:52 mark of the third period, put the Rivermen ahead 2-1 and stood up as the game winner.

Boie scored back-to-back goals at the 8:05 and 19:20 mark of the final frame to give the ’Men some breathing room.

Barrow was named as the game’s first star. Rivermen goaltender Bo Didur stopped 31 of 32 shots to earn second star honours.