Langley Stampeders blast Coquitlam Falcons

Nathan Murray has a knack for intercepting passes.

With three timely interceptions, Murray led the Langley Stampeders to a resounding 50-15 victory over the Coquitlam Falcons Sunday, in midget football action at McLeod Stadium.

Langley opened the scoring, moving from their 37 yard line to Coquitlam’s 15.

On a broken play, Stamps quarterback Devante Wilson scampered into the end zone for a major, followed with a successful convert.

A couple of series later the Stamps got their hands on the ball on the Falcons’ 33 yard line as Coquitlam failed to convert a third down play.

With short yardage to go for a touchdown, Owen Jenkins, normally a defensive player, carried the ball for Langley’s second touchdown of the day as the home team took a 14-0 lead into the second quarter.

Wilson scored his second touchdown on a two yard run after a successful third-and-eight conversion for a first down deep in Falcon territory.

A short kickoff recovery and a Coquitlam roughing penalty enabled the Stamps to add another counter.

The Falcons responded with a pass interception, putting them in scoring range at the Langley 21 yard mark.

The third quarter began with Stamps leading 28-7.

The third frame opened with the home team scoring early to move ahead 35-7.

Coquitlam did not surrender, moving deep into Langley territory before faking a field goal for six points. The visitors added a two point conversion to narrow their deficit to 20 points.

The final 15 minutes was all Stampeders.

A missed field goal, 12 yard run by Wilson and touchdown catch by Sheldon Gangloff buried the Falcons.

The Stampeders are back at home Sunday, when they host the Westside Warriors at McLeod Stadium.

Kickoff is 1 p.m.