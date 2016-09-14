  • Connect with Us

Giants to honour Mr. Hockey during Sept. 23 home opener at Langley Events Centre

The Vancouver Giants relocated to the Langley Events Centre in early May. - Special to the Langley Advance
  • posted Sep 14, 2016 at 1:00 PM

The Vancouver Giants announced Wednesday that the team will honour its late co-owner, Mr. Hockey, Gordie Howe at the G-Men’s 2016/17 Western Hockey League home opener against the Everett Silvertips next Friday, Sept. 23 at the Langley Events Centre.

“Gordie was a big part of the franchise from the start,” Giants majority owner Ron Toigo said. “Along with [the late] Pat [Quinn], he gave us instant credibility in the hockey world. He was like family to us. We will never forget what he meant to the Giants, and to be sure no one ever does, we will honour him as we did Pat by retiring No. 9 on opening night with the Howe family. “

The Giants will wear special uniforms to pay tribute to Howe while the two teams will also play with a special No. 9 game puck.

The Howe family will be on hand for a pre-game ceremony, and every fan who attends the game will receive a commemorative pin.

Also Wednesday, the Giants also released their full schedule of special event nights for the 2016/17 season.

Special Events Calendar

Gordie Howe Tribute Night/CIBC Home Opener: Friday, Sept. 23 vs. Everett Silvertips

Las Vegas Trip Giveaway Night: Tuesday, Sept. 27 vs. Prince George Cougars

Country Night: Friday, Sept. 30 vs. Seattle Thunderbirds

Thanksgiving Turkey Toss presented by BC Turkey Farmers: Wednesday, Oct. 5 vs. Victoria Royals

White Spot Legends Night (Pat Quinn Hall of Fame Induction): Thursday, Nov. 10 vs. Prince George Cougars

Hyundai Teddy Bear Toss: Friday, Dec. 16 vs. Portland Winterhawks

Outdoorsman Night: Friday, January 20th vs. Kelowna Rockets

Family Day Festival: Monday, Feb. 13 vs. Tri-City Americans

Fill The Rink in support of Basics for Babies: Wednesday, March 1 vs. Portland Winterhawks

Fan Appreciation Night: Saturday, March 18 vs. Kelowna Rockets

The Giants will be in action on Friday night when they visit the Okanagan to take on the Kelowna Rockets.

Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.

FINAL BUZZER: Vancouver will conclude the pre-season campaign on Saturday afternoon against the Victoria Royals at the LEC at 3 p.m.

For tickets, click here or call 604-882-8800.

