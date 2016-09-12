Langley-based Giants deal for physical d-man

The Vancouver Giants relocated to the Langley Events Centre in early May.

The Langley-based Vancouver Giants continue to shape their roster with the Western Hockey League season fast approaching.

The Giants announced Monday that the hockey club has traded 1997-born defenceman Brennan Menell to the Lethbridge Hurricanes in exchange for 1997-born blueliner Darian Skeoch and a fourth round pick in the 2018 WHL Bantam Draft.

“The Vancouver Giants are excited to add Darian’s size, defensive strength and physical play to our lineup,” Giants’ general manager Glen Hanlon said. “Aside from his on ice contributions, Darian also brings leadership and a great attitude.”

Skeoch, who hails from New Liskeard, Ont., played 59 games for the Hurricanes in 2015/16, amassing seven points and 106 penalty minutes.

The 19-year-old rearguard is set to attend Anaheim Ducks Rookie Camp which runs from September 15 to 21 in California.

“I’m super excited,” said Skeoch of joining the Giants. “It’s a great opportunity, and I look forward to getting to Vancouver as soon as possible.”

Menell was signed by the G-Men prior to the 2014/15 campaign.

Over parts of two seasons in Vancouver, the Woodbury, Minn., native netted nine goals and 65 assists in 126 games played in a Giants uniform.

Giants single game tickets for the 2016/17 season went on sale Monday morning.

For more information, go to VancouverGiants.com or call 604-444-2687.