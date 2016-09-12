Spartans claw past Regina Cougars to remain unbeaten

The nationally No. 4-ranked Trinity Western University Spartans made is a clean sweep of their road trip to Saskatchewan with a 1-0 victory over the Regina Cougars in Canada West women's soccer action Sunday afternoon at the U of R Field in Regina.

The victory keeps the Spartans perfect at 3-0-0, while the loss drops the Cougars to 0-1-1.

The Spartans have not lost in Canada West conference play since Sept 11, 2015, a 2-0 loss to UBC.

TWU has extended their conference unbeaten streak to 16 matches

“Regina played very well and were difficult to break down. It was a good competitive game played in some different conditions. So credit to them,” commented TWU head coach Graham Roxburgh.

“I thought our players, in the second half especially, stepped up their aggressiveness and their willingness to compete and played some good soccer and moved the ball more intelligently then we did in the first half. And with the wind at our backs it gave us a little more comfort.”

Roxburgh said the Spartans still need to be creating more chances and be sharper with their decisions.

“In the end a win on the road against a team that is competitive and has the ability to make it very difficult is a good result and coming away with six points and on the road that is a good thing,” he said.

Second year midfielder Jenaya Robertson was the game’s lone goal scorer, netting her second of the season following a scramble in the 63rd minute.

Cassie Longmuir was able to win the ball from a TWU attacker after a nice cross into the box, but her clearing attempt was knocked down by Robertson. The second-year midfielder put a shot inside the left post, just out of the reach of Regina keeper Ashton Lowry’s diving effort.

“Jenaya’s work rate was excellent and her desire to compete was great today,” Roxburgh said.

The Cougars had seven shots in the first half, but were unable to muster any in the second half due to consistent hounding from the Spartans defence. TWU also managed seven shots on the match, with four of them testing Lowry.

Regina’s best opportunity to strike came in the 28th minute when Kayla McDonald came in on the attack and sent a shot towards the far post.

The shot was deflected by a TWU defender but still had enough on it that fifth year Spartan keeper Ally Williamson had to dive to make one of her three saves.

It was a chippy game both ways on a blustery afternoon, with Trinity Western being whistled for 13 fouls and the Cougars getting flagged for eight.

The Spartans will now head home for their home opening weekend when they will host the No. 10 Victoria Vikes on Friday and the No. 2 UBC Thunderbirds on Saturday at Chase Office Field at TWU.

Match notes: The match against the Cougars was the Spartans first since a 0-0 tie on Sept 22, 2013.