Langley Stampeders stomp Victoria

The defending B.C. Community Football Association midget division champions are off to a solid start to 2016.

In a rematch of last season’s BCCFA midget championship game, the Langley Minor Football Association’s Stampeders took down the Victoria Spartans 31-1.

Playing on home turf at Victoria’s Westhill Stadium on Sunday, the Spartans were looking to avenge their loss to the Stamps in the 2015 title game.

With some help from the Spartans, the Stamps set the tone on their first play of the game.

Langley’s opening kickoff was fumbled by Victoria and recovered by the Stampeders on the Spartans’ 40-yard line.

While the Stamps were unable to capitalize on this opportunity, both teams’ defences took over for much of the first frame.

However, Langley put together a six-play march from its own 50-yard line, with Azuka Okoli plunging in for a touchdown just before the end of the quarter.

Both teams held their ground again in the second quarter until the Stamps put a seven-play march together, including a 50-yard pass-and-run play, with Azuka hitting the end zone again for his second major of the day.

Victoria answered with a seven play trip from their 26-yard mark. But the Stampeders forced a field goal attempt which sailed wide, giving the Spartans a single point.

The first half ended with Langley leading 14-1.

The only score in the third quarter was a 17-yard field goal by Kyle Clarot as the visitors carried a 17-1 lead into the fourth quarter.

Langley’s offensive line took over in the final frame.

The Stamps blockers were integral in Langley putting together several impressive drives that resulted in touchdowns by Victor Belanger and Justin Schwartz.

Next up for the Stamps is a game against the Coquitlam Falcons.

Opening kickoff is Sunday, Sept. 11 at 3:45 p.m. at McLeod Stadium.