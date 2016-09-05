Giants edged by Everett Silvertips

The Vancouver Giants relocated to the Langley Events Centre in early May.

The Langley-based Vancouver Giants continue to search for their first win of the Western Hockey League pre-season.

The Giants – who play out of the Langley Events Centre – lost their second game in as many days, falling 4-3 to the Everett Silvertips at the XFINITY Arena on Saturday.

Vancouver’s goals were scored by Matt Barberis, Tyler Benson and Ty Ronning.

The G-Men are now 0-2-0-0 in the 2016 WHL pre-season.

The Giants’ penalty kill unit was put to the test early in the first period after back-to-back minors taken by Dylan Plouffe and Kaleb Bulych, but the G-Men stood strong, keeping the Silvertips off the shot clock during their four minutes on the man advantage.

Connor Dewar would find the opening goal for Everett later in the frame, beating Giants goaltender Ryan Kubic after a nice pass from Ian Walker.

Then, 57 seconds later, Bryce Kindopp tallied an unassisted marker to give the Silvertips a 2-0 lead.

Barberis netted Vancouver’s first goal of the game just before the 10 minute mark of the second period, scoring on a one-timer after Jack Flaman found him in the slot.

Benson tied the game for the G-Men a few minutes later, tipping a Dylan Plouffe point shot past Mario Petit in the Everett net.

However, penalty trouble cost the Giants after Bailey Dhaliwal and Dylan Plouffe both took penalties right after the tying goal, and the Silvertips retook their lead off an Eetu Tuulola power play tally with under two minutes remaining in the middle frame.

The G-Men answered back before the end of the period when Ronning scored after being setup by Benson with 22 seconds to go, and the two teams went to their dressing rooms tied at 3-3.

Dewar scored the winner for the Silvertips in the third period, adding his second goal of the evening on a power play at 11:17.

The Silvertips outshot the Giants 29-28 while Vancouver went 0-for-3 on the power play. Kubic conceded two goals on 12 shots while playing 29:53 in the Giants’ net. David Tendeck came in midway through the game and played 29:42, stopping 15 of 17 shots.

The Giants will return to action when they visit the Victoria Royals this Saturday, Sept. 10, in the first of three pre-season meetings between the BC Division rivals. Puck drop is scheduled for 2 p.m, at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre.