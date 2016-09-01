Langley hockey tournament gets $5,000 government grant

A unique Langley hockey tournament has received a financial shot in the arm from the B.C. provincial government.

Provincial grants totalling $124,500 will support 23 sporting events to be held in 17 B.C. communities.

The British Columbia Blind Sports and Recreation Association’s Canadian Blind Hockey Western Regional Tournament in Langley is one such event and is receiving $5,000. The event takes place Nov. 19 and 20 at the Langley Sportsplex.

Minister of Community, Sport and Cultural Development, Peter Fassbender announced the recipients of Hosting BC’s first intake of fiscal 2016/17.

In total, the government is providing more than $100,000 in grants to local organizations that are hosting events throughout B.C.