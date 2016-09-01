  • Connect with Us

Sports

Langley hockey tournament gets $5,000 government grant

-
— image credit:
  • posted Sep 1, 2016 at 12:00 PM

A unique Langley hockey tournament has received a financial shot in the arm from the B.C. provincial government.

Provincial grants totalling $124,500 will support 23 sporting events to be held in 17 B.C. communities.

The British Columbia Blind Sports and Recreation Association’s Canadian Blind Hockey Western Regional Tournament in Langley is one such event and is receiving $5,000. The event takes place Nov. 19 and 20 at the Langley Sportsplex.

The tournament is receiving a $5,000 from the province.

Minister of Community, Sport and Cultural Development, Peter  Fassbender announced the recipients of Hosting BC’s first intake of fiscal 2016/17.

In total, the government is providing more than  $100,000 in grants to local organizations that are hosting events throughout B.C.

 

 

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...

Community Events, September 2016

Add an Event

View our Special Features

Community Business Leaders
Best of the Best 2015
Seniors Guide