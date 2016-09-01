Stamps visit Surrey, take second at Bronze Boot

The Langley Stampeders went to battle as the North Surrey Bears hosted their 47th annual Bronze Boot minor football tournament at Bear Creek Park.

The midget 12-man division had the Vancouver Island Rebels, the host Bears and the Stampeders entered.

The format used to determine the winner was teams playing two games against the opposition, using a one hour running time.

The Vancouver Island Rebels, a team put together for this event, won both their games to capture the Bronze Boot trophy.

They defeated Surrey in the opening game.

Their second game against Langley was scoreless at halftime.

The Rebels put together a convincing march from their 44 yard marker, making the score 7-0 with time winding down.

Langley turned the ball over on downs at the Rebels 33 yard line.

The Rebels subsequently moved up the turf, ending with a field goal attempt, but were handed a gift first down by the Stampeders on a roughing penalty which led to a touchdown making the final score 14-0 for the Rebels.

Langley’s second game, a scoreless tie with the host Bears, was interesting.

The Stamps’ Nathan Murray had the most exciting play of the contest with a 51-yard kick return.

The Stampeders hurt themselves by wiping out several long offensive gains with penalties.

Langley’s defence played well in this game.

Leading tacklers were Kai Summerville, Owen Jenkins, and Joe Nickle.

Langley finished the tournament taking the second place in the standings based on points for and against.

League play for last year’s BCCFA provincial champion Stampeders starts next weekend with a road game against the Victoria Spartans.