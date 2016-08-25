The skinny on show jumping

New to equestrian show jumping?

If so, here’s what to look for during the $135,600 Longines FEI World Cup Qualifier at Thunderbird Show Park on Sunday, Aug. 28.

Show jumping is one of the only sports where men and women compete equally. It is a sport that requires exceptional skill and coordination between horse and rider.

They must work together to clear a series of difficult jumps all within an allotted time.

During the Longines International Series, riders compete in the events and accumulate points to qualify for a final competition. Only two Canadians can qualify for the World Cup final for the chance to compete for more than $1.5 million.

“We encourage the public to come experience this incredible sport where both horse and rider must work together to clear obstacles from 1.50 to 1.60 metres high,” said Thunderbird Show Park vice president of operations Chris Pack. “This is a family event that also features food trucks, pony rides, face painting, and shopping.”