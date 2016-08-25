Langley BMXers impress on Vancouver Island

Eight riders with Langley-based Unique Racing raced to success at the Vancouver Island Nationals, at Greater Victoria BMX.

Kameron Drombolis and Grady McInnes both grabbed wins in Sunday’s main events for their categories.

The team has been working hard with coaches Andrew Hickey and Romina Alva to elevate their skills this season, and it paid off with strong results from all riders producing a second place team result on Saturday and third on Sunday.

Unique Racing is supported by Child’s Play Pediatric Dentistry, Jim’s Mowing, and Andrew Hickey Coaching.