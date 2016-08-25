- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Community
- Opinion
- Driveway
- World
- Impress
-
Sports
Langley BMXers impress on Vancouver Island
Eight riders with Langley-based Unique Racing raced to success at the Vancouver Island Nationals, at Greater Victoria BMX.
Eight riders from Langley based Unique Racing came home with some big results from the Vancouver Island Nationals, at the Greater Victoria BMX track.
Kameron Drombolis and Grady McInnes both grabbed wins in Sunday’s main events for their categories.
The team has been working hard with coaches Andrew Hickey and Romina Alva to elevate their skills this season, and it paid off with strong results from all riders producing a second place team result on Saturday and third on Sunday.
Unique Racing is supported by Child’s Play Pediatric Dentistry, Jim’s Mowing, and Andrew Hickey Coaching.
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.