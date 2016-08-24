  • Connect with Us

Fort Langley paddlers on Canada Games list

Three members Fort Langley Canoe Club members were among the paddlers from eight B.C. clubs selected to the 2017 Canada Summer Games long list squad.

The athletes were named to the squad based on their results at the U16+ B.C. provincial championships held July 16 and 17 in Kamloops.

Fort Langley paddlers selected include:

Women’s kayak – Lauryn Cheung and Meghan Cheung;

Women’s canoe – Zaffia Laplante.

The squad will participate in the 2016 Fall Training Camp on Nov. 11 to 13, fall and winter testing and other CKBC events as they vie for a spot on Team BC.

Twenty athletes (10 female, 10 male) will represent BC at the 2017 Canada summer Games.

The Canada Summer Games are the country’s largest multi-sport event for young athletes. The paddling events take place from July 29-August 1, 2017 in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

