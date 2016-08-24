Concussion tests start for Langley minor hockey players

Young hockey players will have an opportunity to get their heads checked, starting this Saturday.

Langley Minor Hockey Association is taking steps to ensure player safety by partnering with Complete Concussion Management Inc. (CCMI) and Peak Valley Active Health to implement an effective concussion program based on the world’s top research.

Baseline testing is the first step and the association is urging all of its players ages eight and up to receive a concussion baseline test prior to each season.

Testing will be at Peak Valley Active Health, #220 – 20780 Willoughby Town Centre.

Clinic dates are:

Saturday, Aug. 27 from 12 to 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 31 from 3 to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 7 from 4 to 8 p.m.

Phone: 604-371-0715. Call the clinic directly to arrange an appointment.

More dates and times will be added as Langley Minor Hockey teams are formed.

Price is ages 12 & under – $60 per player; and ages 13 and older – $70 per player

Fees may be covered under each player’s individual extended benefits program.

This is a discounted group rate offering, noted LMHA.

Those who would like to get tested on another day, outside of the LMHA clinics, can make an appointment in the clinic, however, individualized pricing will apply ($100 and $110).

Why Get Tested?

The purpose of a baseline test is to measure every area of brain function, which could become affected following a concussion.

This way, if a concussion occurs (or is suspected), these specially trained and equipped clinics can compare their post-injury state to their baseline parameters in order to make an accurate diagnosis as well as guide a safe recovery and return-to-play program.

It is important to recognize that secondary concussions prior to full recovery may cause permanent injury.

Without having healthy baseline parameters, clinicians have no way of determining when the brain has fully recovered.

CCMI offers the most comprehensive baseline assessment available, including nine different tests of cognitive, physical and functional abilities.