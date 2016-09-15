Letter: ‘Anti-everything’ crowds shaping future

Dear Editor,

Then and Now

THEN... In the not too distant past (within our lifespan), a family would;

• Clear and log the land, remove many trees, dig wells for water, grow crops, raise animals and sell their products for a profit. Small sawmills emerged and provided custom cut lumber.

• With the money from profits, they could buy food, supplies, tractors, cars, and other goods to make life more livable.

• They built their houses with the lumber, heated them with the scrub tree firewood to survive the winters.

• Farms emerged and over time, many offspring descendants inherited those farmsteads and became wealthy.

• As the community grew, and time went on, it was deemed important to preserve the heritage of our forefathers, and so museums were built to remind us of how important those pioneer peoples’ values were in shaping the progression up to the present.

NOW...

• The school-teacher is indoctrinating the kids that it’s all man’s fault that some trees were cut down to make way for housing.

• The developer must be inconsiderate and mean to disregard the habitat of the animals.

• Topic for class discussion... “How did the birds, squirrels and rabbits feel after losing their homes?” There are no wrong answers. If you are emotionally upset about the small animals, counselling will be provided.

• Some anti-development councillors are allied to NIMBY groupies, with organized social media protest cliques. A letter-to-the-editor writing campaign is encouraged using trees as the emotional prop.

• The private property owner/developer/builder must be selfish to want to build housing for people. He is only doing it to make a profit. We need to regulate the profit out and make it a money-losing proposition. What do you think of his obscene way of making a living? We demand affordable housing!

What story will the museums of our time tell?

Instead of farm implements and tractors etc., will there be mock ups of anti-progress booths? Stage sets of placard wielding “save the planet” protesters?

Promo signs of LGBTQ groups?

How will the museums tangibly portray all the negative anti-everything (virtual reality) emotional crowds?

Roland Seguin, Langley