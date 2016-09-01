Letter: Raising flag for the unborn

Dear Editor,

The letter of Ginny Vanderhorst deserves the full support of all of us [Flag signifies exclusion, Aug. 18 Community Forum, Langley Advance].

Not only should the LGBQT community be able to raise their flag over Langley, but also those who battle for the rights of the unborn, as the most vulnerable group in our society, should be granted their flag on the same flagpole.

If there will be a rainbow flag, there is no reason to deny this same privilege to organizations such as pro life.

John de Boer, Langley