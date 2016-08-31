Letter: Proposed 216th interchange health hazard

Dear Editor,

I am writing regarding the plan to create an interchange north at 216th Street.

This so-called “improvement” makes no sense.

It will bring traffic right through a residential area, past not one but two elementary schools.

Not only will it create noise and air pollution, it will also increase crime by providing an easy escape route.

The 202nd Street HOV is still unfinished, 208th Street is unfinished, and Glover Road is a problem.

The lack of interest in listening to the residents by our elected officials (our councillors, MLA, and minister of Transportation) is disappointing and disturbing.

Being a representative is an honour and a privilege.

With that comes responsibility to us, the people.

The definition of democracy is an organization or situation in which everyone is treated equally and has equal rights.

We have a right to be heard.

We have a right to answers that address our concerns.

We have a right to expect those who represent us to be accountable.

Health is a wealth.

We have a right to clean air and safe noise levels.

The effects this “improvement” will have on our health is a very real concern.

I know I speak for many who are proud to call Walnut Grove home.

Linda Nash,

Walnut Grove