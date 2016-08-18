- Home
Letters
Letter: Langley taxpayers shouldn’t foot bill for tree replacement
Dear Editor,
Regarding the Advance poll [Aug. 4, Langley Advance]: Should Langley replace trees cut down for housing development?
I agree that a percentage of trees cut down should be replaced, but your poll seems to indicate that the municipality should be replacing these. If that is the case, no. It should be the responsibility of the development process, not the taxpayer.
Garry Wieler, Langley City
