Letter: Rainbow flag signifies exclusion

Dear Editor,

City councillor Nathan Pachal proposes that a rainbow flag should fly all year-round over Langley.

This is, in his words, ‘to honour acceptance and inclusion, and to show that as a municipality we care for all our people.’

The rainbow flag, in my opinion, does not honour inclusion, but gives a certain group, mainly the homosexual community, for which the rainbow flag is their pride flag, special status.

It doesn’t signify inclusion, but exclusion.

Why their flag, and not flags of other special interest groups?

In Langley we live under the flags of the city of Langley, the province of British Columbia and the country of Canada.

How much more inclusive and caring can you get? That covers everyone, singles out no one and leaves no one out.

I hope that the city councillors indeed keep Langley as place that shows that we care for all our people. Rainbow flag? No thank you.

Ginny VanderHorst, Langley City