Letter: Old OCP ignored in development drive

Dear Editor,

With council passing developments under the 1987 Brookswood/Fernridge Community Plan because that’s what’s in effect until an updated OCP is adopted, there are some implementation issues that are being overlooked.

On page 13 of the 1987 Brookswood/Fernridge Community Plan under “Implementation” it states:

“In order to provide direction to the servicing and development of Brookswood/Fernridge the Township has developed a phasing strategy. The phasing strategy is shown on Map No. 6 and is based on the following:

1. Initial phasing of services and zoning of land will be directed to those areas which can connect to existing trunk lines with the least cost.

2. Service areas will expand systematically from existing trunk utilities providing a cost-effective approach to growth.

3. Expansion will occur as each land use component is substantially developed and supply of serviced development areas diminish.”

Why are development approvals proceeding without taking these implementation steps into account?

If council is going to develop under the 1987 OCP because that’s what’s in effect right now, then all parts should be adhered to, not just the parts that suit the current development proposals.

It states right in this document that it’s more cost effective to develop in a phased manner.

This is in addition to the fact that it will less disruptive to existing residents than the current piecemeal approach.

In addition the existing Community Plan states:

“In order for development of any service area to proceed, the Township will adopt a capital works program and capital cost recovery program. The Township will also prepare a detailed service area (neighbourhood) plan to be adopted by council resolution before development is permitted.”

Where can we read about the capital works program and capital cost recovery program? When will the neighbourhood plan be put in place? The cart is being put before the horse when development proposals are approved but we don’t even have neighbourhood plans in place.

Amy Morose, Brookswood