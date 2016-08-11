  • Connect with Us

Letter: Fear of ALR loopholes

Dear editor,

Are we selling our Agricultural Land Reserve now?

I drove by Glover Road and Worrel Crescent the other day and much to my surprise, a huge ALR property has been sold.

What surprised me is that the For Sale board said ‘think AG’. I always thought ALR meant nothing could be built there… farming only.

So I went home and Googled it. Much to my disappointment, you can put in a home-based business, a bed ’n breakfast, and even more vague, secondary suite within a dwelling.

It also states that local governments can prohibit these uses.

Well, I’m sure I’m not the only one tired of seeing all our houses getting knocked over to build more complexes.

Are developers finding loopholes to develop on the ALR?

Is our local government waving a green flag… and getting rid of everything green? What next?

Rita Knapp, Langley City

 

 

