Pepper spray attacker escapes in Willowbrook

Two young people were pepper sprayed after an argument with a stranger Monday afternoon in Langley’s Willowbrook area.

At about 3:30 p.m., two teenagers found themselves in a verbal dispute with an older man, said Sgt. Alexandra Mulvihill of the Langley RCMP.

The argument took place in the 19600 block of Willowbrook Drive near the Go Bananas building.

The teens, a boy and a girl, did not know the other man, said Mulvihill.

The older man ended the argument by pepper spraying both of the teens and driving away.

No one managed to see the car’s license number, and searches of the area did not locate the suspect.

Neither teenager needed to attend the hospital.