Langley RCMP find hoard of guns, stolen items

Dallas (left) and Charles Ball are wanted for involvement in thefts and firearms possession.

A burglary investigation led Langley RCMP and other police units to $90,000 in stolen property and a lot of stolen guns.

In July, Langley businesses were plagued with break ins, and a large amount of property was going missing, said Sgt. Alexandra Mulvihill of the Langley RCMP.

The detachment’s Street Enforcement Unit identified a suspect vehicle at an Aldergrove home on July 26th.

With the Emergency Response Team assisting, the local Mounties executed a search warrant.

They found more than they bargained for, said Mulvihill.

Police found stolen guns, sporting goods, automotive equipment, three dirt bikes, clothing, and a banned Taser disguised as a cellphone.

All the stolen property was from break and enters in Langley, Surrey, and 100 Mile House.

Two local residents, Cody John Ball, 27, and Nicole Devon Leigh Poulson, 23, were arrested at the home and each charged with possession of stolen property and possession of prohibited firearms.

Both are scheduled to appear in Surrey Provincial Court on Oct. 14, and Ball remains in jail awaiting his court date. Poulson is out on bail with strict conditions, said Mulvihill.

The trail of stolen property led police to a home on Kelly Lake Road in Clinton.

Members of the Clinton and 100 Mile House RCMP detachments, along with the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU) raided that home on July 29.

They found 27 guns, all stolen from a break in at Lone Butte, as well as 18 more guns not related to that theft, ammunition, and stolen optical devices.

Christopher Michael Hendricks, 24, of Clinton, was arrested and is scheduled to appear in Surrey Provincial Court Oct. 14, facing break and enter and possession of stolen property charges.

Also charged with break and enter, firearms possession, and possession of stolen property are Charles Ball, 22, and Dallas Ball, 23, of Langley.

Neither has yet been captured, and warrants have been issued for their arrest, said Mulvihill.

Anyone who has more information about the whereabouts of the wanted men or the investigation in general can call the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.

To leave an anonymous tip, call CrimeStoppers a 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.solvecrime.ca, or text BCTIP and a message to CRIMES (274637).