UPDATED: Langley SPCA raid seizes cats, goats, chickens

A goat was carried out of a house in the 5500 block of 216th Street by SPCA investigators Monday afternoon.

The BC SPCA seized 18 cats, 21 farm animals, and was examining more than 40 dogs on a Langley property Monday afternoon.

The SPCA officers and a community veterinarian arrived in the 5500 block of 216th Street Monday and began removing numerous small livestock animals.

A goat was carried out and loaded into a van, and officers used pet carriers to remove roosters and chickens, ducks, pigeons, a pot bellied pig, and cats.

The animals are thought to be suffering from malnutrition and other medical issues, said Marcie Moriarty, the chief prevention and enforcement officer for the BC SPCA.

“Our constables and a community veterinarian are on the property and, based on the their assessment, we are currently removing animals who meet the definition of distress under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and who require immediate care,” Moriarty said in a statement released Monday afternoon.

She said the home was not a puppy or cat breeding mill.

The cats and any dogs removed are to be taken to the Vancouver SPCA shelter to be assessed for ongoing treatment.

Farm animals will be taken to the Good Shepherd Barn operated by the SPCA in Surrey.

There was no word on whether or not the owner of the animal would face charges.

– More to come.