Metro Vancouver mayors push ahead with transit surge plan

Metro Vancouver mayors gave a tentative green light Friday to a first-stage transit expansion plan that promises to take advantage of federal and provincial contributions while injecting more money to quickly boost transit service by 10 per cent region-wide.

The $2-billion phase-one plan still must go out to public consultations in October and get final approval in another vote of the mayors council in November.

But if it stays on track, SkyTrain and bus service could be boosted in early 2017, while orders go in for 50 new SkyTrain or Canada Line cars, five more West Coast Express train cars and a new SeaBus.

The phase one plan provides for detailed design of the new Broadway subway and Surrey-area rapid transit extension, but construction would wait on a second-phase plan.

To pay for it, mayors intend to approve an increase in TransLink's property tax that would add an extra $3 to the bill for the average home in each year of the 10-year plan. The hit from the extra property tax would be considerably higher for detached house owners and particularly for those in areas with the highest property values.

A development cost charge to raise $100 million over 10 years from new development in the region, subject to provincial government approval, is also proposed, as is a 10-cent increase in base transit fares, while $125 million is to come from selling existing TransLink assets.

Several mayors said the federal government's officer of 50 per cent contributions to phase one capital projects – worth $370 million – was too generous to risk losing.

"It's an unprecedented opportunity," said Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner.

"We're taking leadership now," added Vancouver's Gregor Robertson. "We want to see the improvements now."

All mayors at Friday's meeting voted in favour of the plan except Burnaby's Derek Corrigan.

Other mayors who had strongly opposed the 2015 decision to embark on last year's failed referendum on a regional sales tax – West Vancouver's Mike Smith, Maple Ridge's Nicole Read and Delta's Lois Jackson – this time voted in favour of at least going to public consultation on the plan.

Smith said any use of property tax is unacceptable because it would have a much more severe impact on high-priced homes in West Vancouver.

But he said he will push to amend the plan to introduce a vehicle levy instead of the property tax hike.

Other mayors say they also wish a vehicle levy was possible, but the chosen funding sources are ones they can invoke without a new referendum.

Read said she will push to ensure public information on the plan is objective and not a "sell job" of the sort that she said soured the public on the proposal to them in the referendum.

The higher property tax, development charge, fare hike and asset sales would cover the region's 17 per cent share of the capital projects, after 50 per cent and 33 per cent contributions from the federal and provincial governments, respectively.

Property taxes to TransLink do go up every year regardless – the agency is allowed by law to collect three per cent extra every year – but the 0.12 per cent annual increase proposed for the plan would be in addition.

The fare hike equates to two to three per cent per year for three years.

The plan would be the first of three phases spread over 10 years.

Future phases could still require other funding sources – potentially a vehicle levy or eventual mobility pricing – but Robertson said mayors don't envision turning to property taxes again.

Under phase one, studies of mobility pricing options would begin.

The alternative before mayors Friday involved a pared-down version of the plan strictly aimed at pulling in federal dollars with with no early transit service lift to combat overcrowding and no property tax hike.

The planned bus service lift of 500,000 service hours is equivalent to adding 140 new buses.

The most significant increases in bus service are promised in the eastern parts of the region – up 64 per cent from today in Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows and up 16 per cent in Surrey/Langley – compared to lifts of six to seven per cent in comparatively well-served Vancouver, Burnaby and Richmond.

Phase one also provides for up to five new B-Line express bus routes on Fraser Highway, Lougheed Highway, Marine Drive, 41st Avenue and Hastings Street.

Areas where all-new transit service is promised under the plan include Silver Valley in Maple Ridge, Morgan Creek and Clayton in Surrey, Willoughby in Langley and Burke Mountain in Coquitlam.

The third SeaBus would increase capacity and bring more frequent sailings every 10 minutes in rush hours and every 15 minutes at off-peak times.