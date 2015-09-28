  • Connect with Us

Van veers off Fraser into car wash

  • by  Matthew Claxton - Langley Advance
  • Langley Aldergrove  posted Sep 16, 2016 at 2:00 PM

A driver who suffered a medical incident while driving on Fraser Highway Friday afternoon veered off the road and hit a BC Hydro box.

The incident took place after 1 p.m. in the 22400 block of Fraser.

The van was headed eastbound when it veered off the road, through some hedges, and into the parkade around a car wash before it crashed.

The van took out a BC Hydro kiosk on its way, which was active and may have electrified the nearby ground, said deputy fire chief Russ Jenkins.

“That is a concern,” he said.

Emergency responders, including firefighters, police, and BC Ambulance personnel, were being cautious, he said.

The van did not hit any other vehicles.

Jenkins did not have information on whether the driver survived the crash.

This is the second incident in a week in Langley involving a medical incident causing a crash.

As of the afternoon of Sept. 16, traffic around the crash site was partially blocked.

A 57-year-old Maple Ridge man died after he suffered an incident while behind the wheel and veered wildly while driving on 72nd Avenue, before crashing near 203rd Street on Sept. 9. Two other people in the car were injured.

 

