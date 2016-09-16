- Home
News
Willoughby schools get cash infusion
The Willoughby area will get 1,700 new student spaces and land for a future elementary school, provincial and Langley school district officials announced Friday.
The $67.1 million project includes money for several projects.
• A new 1,500 seat secondary school for grades 9-12 to replace R.E. Mountain Secondary.
• Conversion of the existing R.E. Mountain buildings into a new middle school for grades 6-8.
• Expanding R.C. Garnett Elementary with 200 more student spaces.
The province contributed $46.8 million and the school district $20.3 million.
Also announced was the purchase of land for a future elementary school in northeast Latimer, for $7 million.
The R.C. Garnett expansion is scheduled to start construction this winter.
- More to come
