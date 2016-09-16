Willoughby schools get cash infusion

The Willoughby area will get 1,700 new student spaces and land for a future elementary school, provincial and Langley school district officials announced Friday.

The $67.1 million project includes money for several projects.

• A new 1,500 seat secondary school for grades 9-12 to replace R.E. Mountain Secondary.

• Conversion of the existing R.E. Mountain buildings into a new middle school for grades 6-8.

• Expanding R.C. Garnett Elementary with 200 more student spaces.

The province contributed $46.8 million and the school district $20.3 million.

Also announced was the purchase of land for a future elementary school in northeast Latimer, for $7 million.

The R.C. Garnett expansion is scheduled to start construction this winter.

- More to come