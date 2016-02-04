Langley continues to grow as a tourism destination in summer

Langley accommodation providers and attractions such as the Fort Langley National Historic Site, reported a jump in visitors this past summer season, compared to 2015.

A new off-season tourism blitz is in the making, coming off what was apparently a record high year for overnight stays in Langley.

Local accommodation providers boasted “robust” and sometimes “historic” highs in visitors staying during the main tourism season of May to August 2016, Deborah Kulchiski, executive director of Tourism Langley, announced late Thursday.

The recent figures indicate a growth of approximately 10 per cent in occupancy, and 15 per cent in revenue for accommodation providers, that compared to the same time in 2015, she elaborated.

Kulchiski credits the increased numbers – which have now been reported four summers in a row – to several factors, one being the strong U.S. dollar, as well as an increased interest in Langley products and services from new markets such as Japan and China.

She also noted that Langley attractions, such as the Fort Langley National Historic Site, have reported a “significant” increase in visitors this year.

The Fort, as an example, welcomed an additional 5000 visitors during the summer months.

“The spinoff from a healthy local tourism industry directly impacts local businesses and services such as hospitality, retail and events,” Kulchiski said.

“It supports our local economy, offering people more employment opportunities, which often leads to our communities becoming a desirable place to live.”

She went on to claim that confidence in the local tourism industry has also resulted in the opening of several new businesses, business expansion and niche product offerings that provide the destination marketing organization with more reasons for visitors and local residents to explore and experience Langley.

“The forecast for the remainder of 2016 remains extremely promising,” she said, adding that Tourism Langley is preparing to launch its newest campaign, which is aimed at increasing visitation to the communities during the shoulder season.