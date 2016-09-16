Rich Coleman will run for office again

Rich Coleman

Fort Langley-Aldergrove MLA Rich Coleman will try to keep that job title in the next provincial election.

Coleman, who is also deputy premier and minister of natural gas development, announced he will run again.

The longtime Liberal MLA has held the Fort Langley-Aldergrove seat since 1996 and has previously won election five times.

Coleman said he expected to announce some news on homelessness and housing soon.

“There’s some really dynamic stuff coming on the housing front in the next month or so,” he said.