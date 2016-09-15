Crushing celebrates civil seizure

B.C.’s minister of public safety marked the 10th anniversary of the civil forfeiture program by ordering the crushing of a seized car.

Mike Morris gave the word at ABC Recycling in Cloverdale, and a giant claw dropped a 2003 BMW X5 into a crusher.

The car was involved in a shooting in 2013 that sent two people to the hospital; it had also been involved in an incident in which the driver fled from police.

Morris linked the civil forfeiture program, which allows the province to seize cash, cars, homes, and other proceeds of crime, to ongoing anti-gang efforts.

“Civil forfeiture is very much a part of our program,” Morris said.

Police and an anti-gang activist spoke of the program as another tool to be used against gang members and drug dealers.