Grillers gain inspiration at Barbecue Off the Bypass

Roy Tang and Yanni Zhu tried some of the rib samples during Sunday’s BBQ Off The Bypass.

The eventual winner of Sunday’s BBQ Off The Bypass was the Dances With Smoke team from Washington State.

But there were other winners, including the hundreds of people who stopped by Well Seasoned on 64th Avenue Sunday. They were there to learn about “delicious” grilling techniques.

Visitors tried barbecued rib samples, as well as sausage, chili, corn on the cob, and other foods.

Well Seasoned owner Angie Quaale said was a good day.

“Last weekend was a bit overcast and cool. This year was definitely perfect barbecue weather,” she said.

The event benefitted the cat rescue society, Tiny Kittens, and Quaale estimated it raised almost $7,000.