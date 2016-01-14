Bear banger possible cause of Aldergrove blast

A loud bang heard in parts of Aldergrove Saturday evening may have been linked to a burglary at a school.

On the evening of Sept. 10, a loud bang was reported by a number of people in Aldergrove. Several called 9-1-1, but no source of the bang was found.

Now Langley RCMP are investigating a break in and small blast at Aldergrove Secondary, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the local detachment.

At about 6:55 p.m., there was a break in at the school, said Largy.

The bang was heard around 7:50 p.m.

Investigators looking into the burglary found a ceiling-mounted projector had been ripped down and stolen, causing significant damage.

They also found a burn pattern and the remnants of a bear banger. A bear banger is a small explosive device used to scare off bears in a rural area.

Police aren’t sure if the contained blast inside the classroom was what people heard, or if the thieves set off another device somewhere outside.

Police are still looking into the theft.