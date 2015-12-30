Fire destroys rural Langley barn

A pole barn burned down Sunday afternoon despite a tanker shuttle used to bring in water.

There were no injuries when a barn burned to the ground in the 23300 block of 64th Avenue in Langley Township Sunday afternoon.

Fire crews were called to the site just after 4 p.m., said assistant fire chief Bruce Ferguson.

“It was on the ground when we arrived,” Ferguson said.

Much of the barn was quickly destroyed by the fire, but crews from every hall were called out and tankers used to shuttle water from the nearest hydrant.

The exact cause is unlikely to be determined, said Ferguson.

“There’s nothing left to investigate,” he said.

The fire is not considered suspicious.

There were no people or animals in the barn, just some equipment and a large amount of hay, said Ferguson.

Crews were back at the scene Monday morning, as they needed to keep pouring water on the smoldering hay bales.