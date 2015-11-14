Erratic driver crashes, killing himself in Langley, before police can stop him

An early evening report of an impaired or erratic driver has turned tragic after a fatal collision in Willoughby Friday evening.

Police were called at approximately 5:30 p.m. for a report of an impaired or erratic driver in the area of 72nd Avenue and 203rd Street, said Langley RCMP Cpl. Holly Largy.

“Officers were advised the suspect vehicle, a Cadillac was driving at excessive rates of speed and veering into oncoming traffic and was last seen eastbound on 72 Avenue. The Cadillac collided with two parked cars and continued until it collided with a moving vehicle, a Ford pickup and spun out off the road,” she said.

The driver of the Cadillac is dead and his two passengers were originally trapped. Both have been freed and taken to the hospital for treatment of critical injuries.

“No serious injuries were sustained by the occupant of the Ford pickup,” Largy said.

The Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service team has been called in to assist the Langley RCMP Traffic Section with the investigation and the area is closed off.

“Motorists are asked to avoid the area for the next several hours while investigators complete their work,” she added.

The police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision and has not yet spoke to them. Call the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.