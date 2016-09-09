- Home
News
#FrontPageFriday: Fall is in the air
Langley Advance Sept. 8, 2016
Football, firefighters, fall festivals, and lots of fun in this packed edition of the Langley Advance.
The newspaper, started in 1931, is delivered free to local homes and can also be picked up at the office, 6375 202nd St.
