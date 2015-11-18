CRUISE-IN: Langley car show not the place for pets

Parker, the Cruise-In poster-dog, got an ear-scratch from his owner, Lori Watts.

There may be a dog on many of the iconic Langley Good Times Cruise-In posters, but canine friends are not recommended guests at the annual charity car show.

Parker, a 14-year-old pooch belonging to longtime Cruise-In director Lori Watts, was immortalized on the posters from 2008-2010. But Parker attended only in poster format.

Now old and a little slow, Parker is still toddling around his owner’s yard. But Watts wants to remind dog owners to leave the pups at home for the day.

With upwards of 100,000 people and frequently sizzling asphalt, the Cruise-In director doesn’t recommend bringing dogs along.

There are few places for them to cool their paws during the day, and the crowds can be too much for some dogs.