Suspects sought in Langley thefts

Bedding theft suspect.
  • by  Matthew Claxton - Langley Advance
  • posted Sep 7, 2016 at 3:00 PM

A thief made off with almost $500 of bedding from the Sears at the Willowbrook Shopping Centre, one of several recent crimes under investigation by the Langley RCMP.

The Mounties released surveillance footage of several suspects in recent cases, including the alleged bedding thief.

That theft took place on Aug. 7, said Cpl. Holly Largy.

Police are also looking for a man who ripped apart air conditioners at a business in the 9200 block of 200th Street on Aug. 17. The copper piping stolen is worth perhaps $200. The cost to fix the air conditioners is more than $2,000.Copper piping theft suspect.
Police are also looking for a man and a woman who used credit cards allegedly stolen from a parked car in Walnut Grove on Aug. 29. More than $2,000 was fraudulently charged to the cards, said Largy.

