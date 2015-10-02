Fire guts rural Langley farmhouse

A Langley Township firefighter checked out the ruins of a rural Langley home destroyed by fire the night of Sept. 4.

No one was injured, but a farmhouse on 72nd Avenue was destroyed by fire Sunday evening.

The first call to the Langley Township fire department came through at 9:56 p.m., said Chief Pat Walker.

The fire broke out in a home on a 21-acre blueberry farm in the 24300 block of 72nd Avenue.

Because there are no hydrants in the rural area, tankers had to shuttle water to the scene.

“We had about 15 trucks here,” said Walker, which included the Township’s entire tanker fleet and two other trucks and crews from two firehalls.

Neighbour Darshan Behar said the fire grew extremely quickly.

He didn’t see it start, but he and his family came home past the house at about 9:30 p.m.

There was no sign of anything amiss at his neighbour’s property, and he didn’t see anything a few minutes later when he took out his trash.

Then his son, who lives nearby, saw the flames and ran down the street to tell him, Behar said.

In a couple of minutes, the flames spread from the east side of the house to the middle, shooting up, Behar said.

Behar called the owners, who were all out of the home.

“I told him, their house is on fire,” he said.

Fortunately there were no casualties. Even a puppy the family had bought recently was in the barn and was unharmed.

Behar said the family has lived on the farm for three years.