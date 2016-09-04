- Home
NewsLangley RCMP is seeking the public's assistance to locate Birhane ONEDO who was last seen Sunday at 10:50 a.m. when she left her Willoughby Heights home. Birhane is an 11-year-old black girl who was wearing a pink shirt, a black jacket and black pants, said Langley RCMP Cpl. Holly Largy. She is known to go by 'Bear-Bear' or 'BB' on FaceBook. If you have any information that might assist police to locate Birhane ONEDO, please call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.
Eleven-year-old missing from Langley
The Langley RCMP has released a photo of 11-year-old Birhane Oneda who is considered missing.
