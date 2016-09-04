  • Connect with Us

Eleven-year-old missing from Langley

  • by  Heather Colpitts - Langley Advance
  • posted Sep 4, 2016 at 5:00 PM
The Langley RCMP has released a photo of 11-year-old Birhane Oneda who is considered missing. - RCMP
The Langley RCMP has released a photo of 11-year-old Birhane Oneda who is considered missing.
— image credit: RCMP
Langley RCMP is seeking the public's assistance to locate Birhane ONEDO who was last seen Sunday at 10:50 a.m. when she left her Willoughby Heights home.

Birhane is an 11-year-old black girl who was wearing a pink shirt, a black jacket and black pants, said Langley RCMP Cpl. Holly Largy. She is known to go by 'Bear-Bear' or 'BB' on FaceBook.

If you have any information that might assist police to locate Birhane ONEDO, please call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.
