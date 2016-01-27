PHOTOS: Langley Open chess tournament intense

The Langley Open chess tournament, hosted by the Langley Chess Club, included players of all ages.

What makes a successful chess player?

The tournament director of the annual Langley Open Labour Day chess tournament has an answer.

“Intelligence, patience, hard work…, usually they’re very studious,” Brian Davidson said, “and of course a little talent doesn’t hurt, if you have some.”

With 60 players, last weekend’s competition at the Brookswood Seniors Centre tied the event’s record for most participants.

Chess’s popularity is with the new generation of players, Davidson told the Langley Advance Saturday.

Kids as young as seven faced adults, including seniors, in a soundless room.

“Whereas 20 years ago, you’d come to a tournament and there might be one or two kids, and a lot of serious adult players, now there seems to be a decline in adult players and more kids,” Davidson said. “There seems to be more of a missing generation somewhere in there.”

Many of the kids who were involved in the Langley tourney that ran Sept. 3 to 5 were 10 and younger, and “a lot of them are really good,” Davidson said.

Davidson said there was a lot at stake.

“There’s the B.C. Closed [Championship], to be the champion of B.C., but you have to win tournaments to get there,” Davidson explained. “And this is the last qualifier. So any top players who haven’t qualified yet, pretty much have to play this.”

• Click here to see more photos