Drive safe as school starts

ICBC and police are reminding drivers to be cautious as kids head back to school around the province on Tuesday.

Every year, six children aged five to 18 are killed while walking, cycling, or skateboarding, and 370 are injured in crashes.

Of those collisions, 72 take place in school and playground zones, according to ICBC statistics.

“Car crashes remain the number one preventable cause of death for children in B.C.,” said Todd Stone, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure.

“The first week of school is a very exciting time for children,” said Lindsay Matthews, ICBC’s director responsible for road safety. “They may be pre-occupied and forget about their safety around roadways. It’s a great time for parents to go over the rules of the road with their children and their route to school. Even older children need to be reminded about road safety.”

Drivers have a few things to remember:

• A 30 km/h speed limit is in effect around school zones from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.

• When dropping off children, allow them to exit on the side closest to the sidewalk.

• If a vehicle is stopped in front of you or in the lane next to you, they may be yielding to a pedestrian, so proceed with caution and be prepared to stop.

• Watch for school buses. Vehicles approaching from both directions must stop for school buses when their lights are flashing.

• Before getting into your vehicle, walk around it to make sure no small children are hidden from your view. Always look for pedestrians when you’re backing up.