KPU and Beijing university ink deal on Traditional Chinese Medicine education

Beijing University of Chinese Medicine president Xu Anlong, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Dr. Alan Davis, the president of Kwantlen Polytechnic University were at the signing on an education agreement between the two schools.

KPU is launching its two-year acupuncture diploma program this September, the first program of its kind at an established public post-secondary institution.

On Sept. 1 KPU and BUCM signed a Memorandum of Understanding this week to develop a framework that will allow graduates of the Canadian university’s brand new acupuncture diploma program to transfer into year four of BUCM’s five-year Traditional Chinese Medicine degree program. Student will achieve both a diploma in acupuncture from KPU and a degree in TCM from China’s top university in the field.

This will be the first transfer agreement between BUCM and a North American public post-secondary institution.

“This moment is so many things for us – it’s historical, it’s thrilling, and it’s a major achievement for the two leadership teams from KPU and BUCM, but most of all it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for graduates of KPU’s acupuncture diploma program,” Davis said.

Upon their return to Canada, KPU students who complete their degree at BUCM will be eligible to seek registration and membership with the College of Traditional Chinese Medicine Practitioners and Acupuncturists of B.C., and start their careers as full TCM practitioners.

“The signing of this agreement is very significant for the Beijing University of Chinese Medicine. This program is very unique; we teach students not only theory but also practice. This is our university’s first venture in North America. We hope the joint effort from both universities will bring the treasure of China to serve the needs of the Canadian people,” said BUCM president Xu Anlong.

Dr. Salvador Ferreras, KPU’s provost and VP academic, and Stuart McIlmoyle, KPU’s associate VP of international education, travelled to China in July to finalize various aspects of the MOU. The process began in 2013 after KPU announced it would initiate offerings in Traditional Chinese Medicine.

Three years of consultation culminated in the signing of the MOU on Sept. 1 during the official visit to China by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“Extensive research, collaboration and discussions over the past three years have gone into this final MOU,” noted Davis. “It was an honour to be able to finalize it during the prime minister’s first official visit to China.”

KPU and BUCM will now work to develop criteria for admission and academic credit transfers in time for KPU’s first cohort of acupuncture diploma alumni in 2018.

Comprising 86 credits and 460 hours of clinical practice over six semesters, students learn fundamental theory, diagnosis, treatment and clinical practice.