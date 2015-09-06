Deer tangled in wire in Brookswood

Animal welfare volunteers from Critter Care are looking for this deer with wire wrapped around her back and legs.

A deer with wire snagged around its flanks and back legs has been spotted in Brookswood.

The deer, with two piebald fawns, has been photographed near the ravines close to the neighbourhood’s downtown area.

Volunteers from Critter Care have asked that anyone who sees the animal call them.

The deer has apparently been seen wrapped in the wire for about two weeks, said Critter Care’s Gail Martin.

“We’ve been trying to get it, but it’s still mobile,” Martin said.

B.C. Conservation Officers will have to use dart rifles to sedate the deer so the wire can be removed. But first they have to locate it.

Residents in the area are asked to keep an eye out for the deer and call Critter Care at 604-530-2064 if they see it.

“It could get hung up on something,” said Martin.

The source of the wire may be the ravine that runs along the north side of Brookswood’s business district.

The area is full of garbage and wire, said Martin.

“That needs to be cleaned up,” she said.