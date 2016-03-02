Young Langley man missing

Lucas Daniel Johnson has not been seen since Aug. 21.

A 21-year-old Langley man is missing and hasn’t been in touch with his family in more than a week, RCMP say.

Lucas Daniel Johnson was last in contact with his family on Aug. 21 and was reported missing on Aug. 26.

It is out of character for Johnson not to keep in contact with his family for this long, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

Johnson recently bought a van, a 1994 green GMC Safari with BC licence plate number DK613V. He is believed to be living in the van, said Largy.

The missing man is 21 years old, 5’8” tall, and about 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

It is possible he has gone to the Okanagan to look for work.

Anyone who has information on Johnson’s whereabouts or that could help the police locate him can call the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.