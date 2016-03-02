  • Connect with Us

News

Young Langley man missing

Lucas Daniel Johnson has not been seen since Aug. 21. -
Lucas Daniel Johnson has not been seen since Aug. 21.
— image credit:
  • by  Matthew Claxton - Langley Advance
  • posted Sep 1, 2016 at 10:00 AM

A 21-year-old Langley man is missing and hasn’t been in touch with his family in more than a week, RCMP say.

Lucas Daniel Johnson was last in contact with his family on Aug. 21 and was reported missing on Aug. 26.

It is out of character for Johnson not to keep in contact with his family for this long, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

Johnson recently bought a van, a 1994 green GMC Safari with BC licence plate number DK613V. He is believed to be living in the van, said Largy.

The missing man is 21 years old, 5’8” tall, and about 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

It is possible he has gone to the Okanagan to look for work.

Anyone who has information on Johnson’s whereabouts or that could help the police locate him can call the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.

 

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...

Community Events, September 2016

Add an Event

View our Special Features

Community Business Leaders
Best of the Best 2015
Seniors Guide