News
Polak acclaimed for 2017 election run
MLA Mary Polak
Langley MLA Mary Polak has been acclaimed as the 2017 Liberal candidate heading into next spring’s election.
Polak has represented the Langley riding, which includes most of south-west Langley Township and all of Langley City, since 2005.
She currently serves as minister of the environment, and has held a number of other portfolios.
“I am proud and humbled to be supported by such an amazing group of people,” said Polak. “We have a lot of hard work ahead of us, and I’m ready to get started alongside my team to connect with and earn the support of Langley voters in May.”
British Columbian voters will head to the polls on May 9th, 2017.
