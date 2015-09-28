Crude graffiti mars Langley school

As staff readied schools for the start of the school year, some school district workers had to paint over graffiti at R.C. Garnett Demonstration Elementary on Aug. 30.

The start of the school year at R.C. Garnett Demonstration Elementary will include a fresh coat of paint on parts of the school.

It wasn’t time for the work to be done, but it was needed to cover graffiti discovered on the morning of Aug. 30.

Langley School District communications manager Ken Hoff said the district sends maintenance workers to remedy vandalism to schools.

The district wants to get on top of the damage to reduce the exposure.

“Often the messages are vulgar and not appropriate for children,” he explained.

Unfortunately, the district must keep extra paint matching the colours of its various schools to paint over graffiti.

Students head back to class Sept. 6.