Attacking dog killed by victim in Brookswood

A dog was killed while it attacked a retriever and the retriever’s owner in Brookswood’s Noel Booth Park Aug. 30.

The Langley RCMP was called in shortly after 4:30 p.m., said Cpl. Holly Largy.

The attacking dog, a cane corso, died while it was being held down by the retriever’s owner.

The cane corso was a loose dog, according to Jenny Ramirez, an animal control officer from the Langley Animal Protection Society (LAPS).

“We can confirm we attended with RCMP and a loose dog bit a dog and its owner,” said Ramirez.

“The owner of the attacking dog arrived on scene shortly after the incident and his dog is now deceased.”

LAPS is continuing its investigation into the incident.

A cane corso is a large mastiff-type dog that can weigh up to 110 pounds (50 kg).