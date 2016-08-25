Police look for people at scene of crash that injured Mountie

The RCMP has released a photo of a man who helped at the scene of a crash on Aug. 14.

Sometimes the Mounties get their man and for the best of reasons.

The police have released photos of Good Samaritans who helped at a crash on the Trans Canada Highway at 232nd Street on Aug. 14.

"The RCMP is seeking the help of the public to identify the Good Samaritans who stopped to provide assistance to an injured police officer on that morning," said Const. Melissa Wutke, of RCMP Traffic Services.

He is possibly named "Earl". He has a tattoo on his right forearm.

"Earl may have important information about the collision or its aftermath," she said.

The truck pictured is believed to belong to the man. It looks to be a greyish-blue Volvo tractor trailer, hauling a white 53-foot refrigerated trailer. There is a silver logo on the tractor’s door.

The second witness was an Asian male in his 50s. He is described as short, wearing a white button down shirt and tan pants.

He was driving a model year 2000 or newer tan or gold sedan in good condition.

"We believe this individual was travelling behind the grey pick up that collided with the police vehicle," Wutke explained.

Anyone with any information on these individuals is asked to please contact Sgt. Patrick Davies at 604-539-2730.

PHOTO: The RCMP has released this photo and wants to speak to the driver who helped at the scene of a crash on Aug. 14. (RCMP photos)